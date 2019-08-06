The HondaJet Elite Obtains Chinese Type Certification



Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

China, Aug 6, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company announced today that the HondaJet Elite has received type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), demonstrating that the aircraft meets the safety standards set by the organization. HondaJet Elite deliveries in the region will begin this year.The HondaJet Elite holds type certifications around the world, including, the United States (Federal Aviation Administration), Europe (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), Mexico (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Brazil (National Civil Aviation Agency), India (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Japan (Japan Civil Aviation Bureau) and Canada (Transport Canada Civil Aviation)."Honda Aircraft's objective is to create new value in the aviation industry. Since we expanded to China, we have received several orders and have prioritized sales throughout China. We will continue to contribute to the maturity of the business aviation market with the HondaJet," said Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "We are pleased our customers will soon be able to take delivery of their aircraft and are confident the HondaJet Elite will provide them with more efficient and comfortable travel."CEO of Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd. Dr. Cheng Qian added "The HondaJet Elite is now certified in China and we are thrilled to begin deliveries of the aircraft to our Chinese customers. The market here has reached a turning point and I believe the HondaJet will revitalize the aviation business. The aircraft is truly a time machine and will help to develop popular jet services in the region by showcasing the benefits of very light jet travel."The most delivered aircraft in its class for two consecutive years, the HondaJet fleet is comprised of more than 130 aircraft around the globe. Currently, Honda Aircraft Company sales and service network spans North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India and Japan.About the HondaJet EliteThe HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin G3000 avionics suite. Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.About Honda Aircraft CompanyHonda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.