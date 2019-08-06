Railway operators can now feasibly connect solar plants to traction substations, claims a consortium that is now working on a similar demonstration project in the U.K. Almost all of the 30 kW installation's output will be used to move trains, but in the future storage could come into the picture for larger "railway-connected" solar power projects, says 10:10, the U.K.-based climate change charity that developed the pilot.The railway station in the town of Aldershot, in southern England's Hampshire county, now hosts a 30 kW solar plant. The project, which is the first of its kind, serves as a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...