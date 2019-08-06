

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production fell for the first time in three months in June, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.8 percent rise in May.



Output in the electricity, gas, steam and hot water industry rose 13.3 percent annually in June and construction output declined 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.1 percent, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from Statistics Sweden showed that the industrial orders grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in June.



Orders received from the domestic market rose 2.2 percent and those of foreign market gained 11.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose 0.2 percent in June.



