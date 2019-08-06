Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, August 6
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2019
its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.37
|Gazprom
|10.13
|Novatek
|8.14
|Lukoil
|7.89
|X5 Retail Group
|4.77
|PZU
|4.62
|KGHM Polska
|3.39
|Mail.ru
|3.05
|Mobile Telesystems
|2.83
|Komercni Banka
|2.71
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|64.53
|Poland
|16.77
|Turkey
|11.01
|Greece
|3.18
|Czech
|2.71
|Romania
|2.51
|Hungary
|2.49
|Kuwait
|0.82
|Other European
|0.18
|Cash & Equivalents
|-4.20