Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

06.08.2019
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, August 6

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2019

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank10.37
Gazprom10.13
Novatek8.14
Lukoil7.89
X5 Retail Group4.77
PZU4.62
KGHM Polska3.39
Mail.ru3.05
Mobile Telesystems2.83
Komercni Banka2.71

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2019 was as follows:

Russia64.53
Poland16.77
Turkey11.01
Greece3.18
Czech2.71
Romania2.51
Hungary2.49
Kuwait0.82
Other European0.18
Cash & Equivalents-4.20

