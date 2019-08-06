Cold Chain Monitoring Market Projected to Witness Swift Growth up to 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Factors such as rapid urbanization, awareness regarding quality products in foods and beverages, and a high amount of population depending on medications and technological advancement are likely to drive the market of cold chain monitoring in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, the high cost of its implementation is anticipated to hinder cold chain monitoring market growth in the future. However, high demand in the pharmaceutical segment is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Market of cold chain monitoring may be explored by component hardware, type, temperature type, technology, application, logistics, and geography. By component hardware, the cold chain monitoring industry could be segmented as RFID Devices, Telemetry & Telematics, and Data Loggers & Sensors. By type, the market of cold chain monitoring could be segmented as Transport and Refrigerated Storage.

By temperature type, the cold chain monitoring market could be segmented as Chilled and Frozen. By technology, the market could span Eutectic and Air blown. By application, the market could comprise Dairy, Pharmaceutical Medicines, Fruits and Vegetables, Fish & Seafood, Meat, Bakery & Confectionery. The "Fruits and Vegetables" segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness growth in the years to come. By logistics, the cold chain monitoring market could span Applications, Transportation and Storage. The "Transportation" segment accounts for a prominent share in the market.

Cold chain monitoring market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market.

It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing demand for frozen and chilled foods in North American countries, governing environment for the pharmaceuticals industry and the increase in the demand for generic drugs.

Key players operating in the cold chain monitoring market include Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., LLC, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Americold Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group, and Swire Cold Storage Ltd.

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Monitoring in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Cold Chain Monitoring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

NXP Semiconductors NV



NEC Corp



Sensitech, Inc.



ORBCOMM



Berlinger & Co AG

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sensors and Data Loggers



RFID Devices



Telemetry and Telematics



Networking Devices



On-premises



Cloud-based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Monitoring for each application, including

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare



Food and beverages



Chemicals



Others

