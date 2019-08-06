

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perkins & Marie Callender's Holding LLC, operator of two restaurant and bakery chains, filed for bankruptcy protection after closing 29 locations. The company also mulls sale of most of its assets amid weak customer traffic and rising costs.



In a statement, Perkins & Marie Callender's, which consists of Perkins as well as Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery chains, said it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Perkins Group LLC for the sale of its Perkins' business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business. Also, talks are afoot with investors and potential buyers regarding the Marie Callender's restaurants.



The Chapter 11 proceedings were commenced in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in order to facilitate the sale.



Perkins, founded in 1958, and Marie Callender's are together since 2006. Perkins operates 342 Perkins Restaurants in 32 states and Canada which includes 101 company owned and operated locations and 241 franchised units. Marie Callender's consists of 7 company and 21 franchised restaurants.



As part of the ongoing restructuring process, the company on Monday closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender's underperforming locations. All remaining restaurants will be open and operating as usual.



Perkins & Marie Callender's has also agreed with its existing lenders to provide debtor-in-possession financing to ensure an efficient bankruptcy process.



This is the second time the brand is going bankrupt. Back in November 2011, the operator of family-dining and casual-dining restaurants emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, supported by Wayzata Investment Partners LLC, which is its major shareholder.



Many in the restaurant industry have been facing bankruptcy in recent times amid stiff competition and rising costs. In April, Kona Grill filed for bankruptcy. Bertucci's pizza chain, Real Mex Restaurants, Scotty's Brewhouse are some of them which have filed for protection not long ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX