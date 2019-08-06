Deep Packet Inspection Market to Witness Enhanced Usage of Mobile Devices in Connection With Rising Demand for Mobile Broadband Data Till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market was valued at USD 741.7 million in 2013. Deep packet inspection is an advanced method that has applications in the Open System Interconnection (OSI) reference model. DPI is mainly used by the Internet Service Provider (ISP) that scans the data packets, passing by the network to prevent the attack of viruses. This technology helps to enhance the quality of service (QoS) by estimating the transmitted data by application of the heavy bandwidth to the congestion of the network.

Rising usage of mobile devices in connection with the growing demand for mobile broadband data is anticipated to drive the deep packet inspection market. Growing urbanization as well as increased in the purchasing power is predicted to trigger mobile devices usage over the forecasted period. Wireless data traffic along with the flat rate pricing and rising competition is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period. Data packets inspection, anti-terrorism prevents against malicious viruses and other malware and is expected to drive the DPI industry throughout the forecast period.

The government sector has various confidential data which needs to be enhanced security and leads to the increase in the use of inspection platform for a high level of censorship security and examination. It is analogous to Business support system (BSS) and Operating Support System (OSS) that helps to understand the user behavior.

Increasing use of mobiles and growing number of users for wireless and broadband connectivity as well as increasing competition among the network operators are predicted to drive the deep packet inspection market growth. Lacking awareness regarding benefits in the improvement of service and rising security may restrain the industry growth. Furthermore, concerns about the credible privacy violation are anticipated to challenge the growth of the market over the next seven years. Increasing networks of mobile data along with the advancement in the applications of new data-intensive are anticipated to offer good opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Product Insights

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into integrated and standalone. Integrated products may be combined with the access points in networks whereas Standalone products are used directly without configuration. The merger of performance level and the integration of critical features like fair use, video optimization, caching and traffic steering are some reasons that lead to the approval of standalone products. The combination of services and application along with the standalone products is anticipated to increase growth for these products.

Mobile operators are using this technology for different applications of traffic management and broadening the technology so as to enable the tiered services, advanced pricing models, and value-added services. Merchants who provide the standalone services are Huawei, Qosmos, Cloudsheild, Arbor, Procera, Cisco and Sandvine. These operators have been using this technology into access network and to device level via enforcement agents which enables better service and network control on Smartphone's, tablets and set-top boxes.

Application Insights

DPI has various applications in Government, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Enterprises and Education sector. ISP is likely to remain the largest segment in the DPI market. ISP makes use of this service so as to protect their internal and public networks. Internet Service Providers can offer augmented lawful intercept, copyright enforcement, and policy definition targeted advertising, enforcement function and tiered services. They can gather information which is statistical and is related to a different pattern of users that is of advantage for network planning. It is used to protect the confidential data of the Government sectors.

Regional Insights

Due to the increasing number of subscribers in the region, Asia Pacific Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is projected to remain the largest segment over the next six years. The growth in mobile computing, rise in the cases of cyber crimes and the supportive government regulations are few reasons behind the rise in this region. It is broadly used in China, to censor and monitor the content across the network. For Instance, several high ranking websites have been blocked in China.

This technology has various applications in security, Internet censorship, data mining, eavesdropping among others. Due to the improvement in technologies and with the increasing population in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China and Japan had led to an enormous rise in the subscribers.

Competitive Insights

Major players are functioning towards establishing the useful techniques for the application of high bandwidth so as to secure and achieve DPI market share. For instance, Cisco Systems had developed the second version of enabled routers which is known as CISCO ISR GR router. Growing mobility is expected to contribute towards the profitability of industry players.

Furthermore, increase in the demand of consumer for improved service and cyber security has put huge pressure on network providers. There has been growth in the number of industry players which leads to excessive competition. Besides, development of new data-intensive applications along with the requirement of high bandwidth has enforced the operators of a network for offering more varied solutions and services to the consumers.

Some of the key participants are Arbor networks, Allot Communications, Procera Networks, Qosmos, Sandive Incorporated, Bivio Networks, Rackspace, Level3 Communications and Verizon communications.

