

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $17 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $2.48 billion from $2.54 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $240 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.38



