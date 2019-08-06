sprite-preloader
Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

06.08.2019 | 12:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 6

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

6 August 2019

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2019 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 August 2019 (ex-dividend date is 22 August 2019).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427


