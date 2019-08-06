

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady near a more than six-year high on Tuesday as a plunge in equity markets on the back of rising trade tensions continued to spur demand for safe-haven assets.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,463.87 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,475.75.



The U.S.-China trade dispute is set to escalate further after the U.S. labeled China a currency manipulator.



After weakening below 7 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2008 on Monday, the Chinese yuan has shown signs of stabilizing early Tuesday, helped by the People's Bank of China's (PBoC) firmer-than-expected yuan fixing.



Asian stock markets fell sharply today, though stocks ended well off their day's lows after China's central bank set the yuan's official reference point at stronger than a closely watched level.



European stocks opened a tad higher while the major U.S. indexes look set to stem Monday's financial carnage.



