Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 349.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 337.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.87p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---