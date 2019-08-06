AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 05/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.1405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16568066 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 15822 EQS News ID: 852499 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 06, 2019 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)