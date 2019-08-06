sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,84 Euro		+0,079
+1,66 %
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,79
4,878
14:10
06.08.2019 | 12:53
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Golden Ocean Group Limitedand in the links below.

August 06, 2019

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cb3fc624-af89-47aa-b4d6-801aa3c08700)
  • GOGL - 2018 Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0f16acae-6704-4853-969e-8470c00b75b8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta