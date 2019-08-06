BWA Group PLC - Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mining Rights

6 August 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mining Rights

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded investment company, announces that, further to the announcement dated 30 May 2019, it has agreed with the vendors of Kings of the North Corp ("KOTN"), St Georges Eco-Mining Corp ("SX") that the completion deadline has been amended to 30 September 2019, by way of a letter of variation.

BWA is currently preparing the necessary documentation with a letter to shareholders.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group Plc

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.