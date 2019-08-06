BWA Group PLC - Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mining Rights
6 August 2019
BWA GROUP PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mining Rights
BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded investment company, announces that, further to the announcement dated 30 May 2019, it has agreed with the vendors of Kings of the North Corp ("KOTN"), St Georges Eco-Mining Corp ("SX") that the completion deadline has been amended to 30 September 2019, by way of a letter of variation.
BWA is currently preparing the necessary documentation with a letter to shareholders.
