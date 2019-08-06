FactSet Research Systems Inc.: DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet

NORWALK, Conn. and BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2019, the leader in enterprise AI, today announced the launch of DataRobot's first AI investment workflow, DataRobot on FactSet . DataRobot on FactSet is an automated machine learning tool that helps financial services organizations - even those without extensive data science operations - incorporate AI into their investment workflows.



DataRobot on FactSet integrates advanced automated machine learning technology from DataRobot into the FactSet workstation, allowing clients to build, deploy, monitor, and manage sophisticated machine learning models quickly and easily. Clients can use the tool to create predictive, automated AI applications for factors such as equity volatility, bond performance, and macroeconomic event predictions. The technology will scale AI and data-driven investment strategies with support from DataRobot's world-class data science professionals.

"Clients are looking for more effective data and AI tools that will help them surface new investment insights faster and with greater efficiency," said Rob Robie, Executive Vice President, Analytics, FactSet. "We are excited to be working with DataRobot to provide an elegant and intuitive solution that allows users to develop and execute successful machine learning strategies."

DataRobot on FactSet allows clients to use their existing workflows and data within FactSet's platform alongside hundreds of powerful machine learning algorithms. It provides the guardrails required for those without data science expertise to build and deploy advanced machine learning models so even novice users with domain expertise can extract value. For companies that have existing data science teams in place, DataRobot on FactSet will boost productivity by increasing the speed and scale of their financial models, helping teams move from data to prediction faster.

"There is an unprecedented opportunity for investment professionals to capitalize on their data, and now is the time to adopt robust AI and machine learning capabilities," said Rob Hegarty, GM of Financial Markets and Fintech, DataRobot. "We're excited to work with FactSet on this dynamic integration which will help more organizations make data-driven decisions and realize the true value of AI."

DataRobot on FactSet is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.factset.com/products-data/quantitative-research .

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI and the category creator and leader in automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration.

By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $225 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

