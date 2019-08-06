Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $19.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to prior year period

Gross margin of 72.4%, reflecting our shift towards a pure-play kit business

Positive net income of $0.6 million compared to a net loss of $6.5 million in prior year period

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD), or the Company, a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced second quarter 2019 financial results.



"We are very pleased to be reporting another quarter of strong growth in 2019," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "The Company is starting to recognize the benefits of our new, more focused business model and the strategic growth initiatives which we have implemented."

By revenue type, total revenues were, in millions:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Percent

Change Product $ 18.7 $ 15.0 24% Service 0.9 1.7 (44)% Total Revenue $ 19.6 $ 16.7 18%

By geography, total revenues were, in millions:

Three Months Ended June 30, Percent Change 2019 2018 As

Reported(1) Constant

Currency (2) United States $ 7.8 $ 5.1 54% 54% Europe & ROW 2.2 2.2 (2)% 4% Asia 9.6 9.4 3% 3% Total Revenue $ 19.6 $ 16.7 18% 19% (1) Oxford Immunotec completed its sale of the Company's U.S. laboratory services business on November 6, 2018. As such, Total Revenue, Product Revenue, and United States Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 are not fully comparable. Total Revenue, Product Revenue, and United States Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 include sales to our former U.S. laboratory services business at our intercompany transfer price that were formerly eliminated in consolidation. Total Revenue, Product Revenue, and United States Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 include revenue from T-SPOT.TB test kits and related accessories sold to Quest Diagnostics under the terms of a long-term supply agreement. (2) Changes in revenue include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We use the non-GAAP financial measure "constant currency basis" in our filings to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. We consider the use of a period over period revenue comparison on a constant currency basis to be helpful to investors, as it provides a revenue growth measure free of positive or negative volatility due to currency fluctuations.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.6 million, representing an 18% increase from second quarter 2018 revenue of $16.7 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 19% versus the prior year period.

2019 second quarter product revenue was $18.7 million, representing a 24% increase from product revenue of $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily a result of growth in the United States, including the expected shift of higher seasonal volumes, previously recognized in the third quarter, into the second quarter, as well as continued strong underlying growth of testing demand. Service revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million, representing a 44% decrease from second quarter 2018 service revenue of $1.7 million. The decrease in service revenue reflected the Company's exit from the blood donor screening business in 2018, partially offset by growth in tuberculosis testing volumes in our U.K. Oxford Diagnostic Laboratories.

United States revenue was $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 54% increase from revenue of $5.1 million in the prior year period. The growth was due to increased tuberculosis testing volumes and a higher selling price, compared to 2018 sales to the U.S. laboratory services business at our intercompany transfer price that were formerly eliminated in consolidation, partially offset by a decline in revenue from the Company's 2018 exit from the blood donor screening business.

Europe & Rest of World, or ROW, revenue was $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, down 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2018. On a constant currency basis, Europe & ROW revenue increased 4% versus the prior year period. As anticipated, the slower growth rate is a result of the Brexit stocking effect we experienced in the first quarter of 2019. For the year-to-date, Europe & ROW is up 11% compared to the same period in 2018.



Asia revenue was $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 3% compared to second quarter 2018 revenue of $9.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Asia revenue also increased 3% versus the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by growth in China offset by the timing of ordering patterns in Japan.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $14.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million from gross profit of $12.1 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 72.4%, a decrease of 40 basis points from gross margin of 72.8% in the second quarter of 2018 and up sequentially 100 basis points versus the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses were $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.9 million compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share on both a basic and diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $(6.5) million, or $(0.25) per share on both a basic and diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2018. Basic net income/(loss) per share was based on 26,625,572 and 25,845,124 weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Diluted net income/(loss) per share was based on 26,889,232 and 25,845,124 weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $(0.2) million compared to $(4.0) million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $(48,000) for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $(2.0) million in the same period in 2018. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Business Outlook

For full year 2019, the Company now expects revenues of between $71 and $73 million. The Company expects revenues of between $20 and $21 million in the third quarter.

Conference Call

Oxford Immunotec will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. The call will be concurrently webcast. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, United Kingdom and in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT, the Oxford Immunotec logo, ODL, and the Oxford Diagnostic Laboratories logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Limited. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this release are forward-looking statements. This includes statements about Oxford Immunotec's anticipated plans and objectives, future performance and revenues, financial condition, prospects for sales of its products, growth, strategies, expectations and objectives of management. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements contained in this release reflect Oxford Immunotec's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied by forward-looking statements. Other factors that could adversely affect Oxford Immunotec's business and prospects are described under the "Risk Factors" section in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC's website, www.sec.gov .

Investors should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date of this release. Oxford Immunotec does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 18,666 $ 15,012 $ 32,507 $ 25,141 Service 922 1,645 1,870 3,195 Total revenue 19,588 16,657 34,377 28,336 Cost of revenue: Product 5,078 3,477 8,993 6,129 Service 322 1,061 635 2,168 Total cost of revenue 5,400 4,538 9,628 8,297 Gross profit 14,188 12,119 24,749 20,039 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,089 1,849 4,413 4,215 Sales and marketing 7,485 7,072 13,764 14,223 General and administrative 5,491 5,657 10,699 11,217 Settlement expense 104 1,560 203 1,767 Total operating expenses 15,169 16,138 29,079 31,422 Operating loss from continuing operations (981 ) (4,019 ) (4,330 ) (11,383 ) Other expense: Interest income (expense), net 1,162 (734 ) 2,362 (1,338 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 291 (151 ) (593 ) (254 ) Other income (expense) 42 (195 ) 42 (247 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 514 (5,099 ) (2,519 ) (13,222 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations 76 (634 ) 1,613 (697 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 590 (5,733 ) (906 ) (13,919 ) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes - (738 ) - (2,878 ) Income tax expense - - - - Loss from discontinued operations - (738 ) - (2,878 ) Net income (loss) $ 590 $ (6,471 ) $ (906 ) $ (16,797 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share-basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.54 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (0.03 ) - (0.11 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.02 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.65 ) Net loss per ordinary share-diluted: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.54 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (0.03 ) - (0.11 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.02 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per ordinary share-basic 26,625,572 25,845,124 26,571,025 25,782,366 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per ordinary share-diluted 26,889,232 25,845,124 26,571,025 25,782,366

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 590 $ (6,471 ) $ (906 ) $ (16,797 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (738 ) - (2,878 ) Loss from continuing operations 590 (5,733 ) (906 ) (13,919 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (76 ) 634 (1,613 ) 697 Interest (income) expense, net (1,162 ) 594 (2,362 ) 1,058 Depreciation and amortization expense 430 316 900 657 Accretion and amortization of loan fees - 140 - 280 EBITDA (218 ) (4,049 ) (3,981 ) (11,227 ) Reconciling items: Share-based compensation expense 846 843 1,691 2,603 Unrealized exchange gains (780 ) (324 ) (231 ) (483 ) Settlement expense 104 1,560 203 1,767 Adjusted EBITDA $ (48 ) $ (1,970 ) $ (2,318 ) $ (7,340 ) (1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that we calculate as net income (loss), adjusted for the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. We believe that these measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Our presentation of these measures is not made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our computation of these measures may vary from others in the industry. Our use of these measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The above table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,291 $ 192,844 Accounts receivable, net 13,778 9,158 Other receivable 9,115 4,500 Inventory, net 9,957 7,767 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,199 2,511 Total current assets 223,340 216,780 Restricted cash, non-current 100 100 Other receivable - 4,500 Property and equipment, net 6,658 7,144 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,892 - Goodwill 2,483 2,483 Other intangible assets, net 50 61 Deferred tax asset 2,508 1,052 Total assets $ 242,031 $ 232,120 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,519 $ 2,801 Accrued liabilities 9,227 10,891 Current portion of operating lease liability 480 - Settlement liability 4,289 4,106 Deferred income 214 125 Current portion of loans payable - 85 Total current liabilities 16,729 18,008 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 7,489 - Long-term portion of loans payable 30 106 Total liabilities 24,248 18,114 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, £0.006705 nominal value; 38,978,604 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and 26,807,101 and 26,439,334 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 280 276 Additional paid-in capital 307,882 303,015 Accumulated deficit (81,668 ) (80,762 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,711 ) (8,523 ) Total shareholders' equity 217,783 214,006 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 242,031 $ 232,120

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC

