

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French inventor Franky Zapata successfully flew across the English Channel on a hoverboard, which he invented.



Zapata set off on his jet-powered Flyboard from northern France to St Margaret's Bay in Britain. The 40-year old covered the 22 miles distance in 22 minutes, refueling his kerosene backpack halfway.



Zapata had failed in his first attempt on July 25 as he fell into the sea while trying to land on a vessel to refuel. This time, a bigger vessel was arranged for the smooth landing for refuel.



In his successful second attempt, the former jetski champion was escorted by three helicopters, while French navy vessels were deployed to act in emergency.



The hoverboard has been on the anvil for the past three years, and the process also claimed two of his fingers as it got stuck in its turbines during the maiden flight in his garage.



Zapata's Flyboard had caught the attention of the French military, which offered a 1.3 million euros development grant to his company, Z-AIR, in last December.



Recently, during the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris, he flew over a military parade witnessed by French president Emmanuel Macron and the German chancellor Angela Merkel.



