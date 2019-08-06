Nexa3D Locks in German-Speaking European 3D Printing Market

Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today that it is partnering with Disc Direct to penetrate one of Europe's largest and most competitive markets for 3D printing in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This partnership comes on the heels of two other recently-penned partnerships for distribution of the company's products in the UK and North America, and is a continuing culmination of Nexa3D's aggressive go-to-market strategy.

The fastest 3D printer on the market to date, Nexa3D's factory automation-ready production system prints at up to 6 times the speed and 2.5 times the build volume of all other comparable products. The company's flagship NXE400 can continuously print up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. The NXE400 also features optional washing and curing units that together automate and reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes. Nexa3D printers are powered by the company's proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix that in combination are capable of reaching speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute.

To learn more about the NXE400 see the media kit and to see it in action watch this video.

Founded in 1991, Disc Direct is a major Germany-based distributor of 2D and 3D printers, consumables and software. Through its subsidiary ProductionToGo, Disc Direct focuses on production-ready industrial 3D printing markets reselling prestigious brands including XYZprinting, Dynamical Tools, Sinterit, MakerBot, ParaMatters and now Nexa3D to major German industrial clients, notably in the automotive sector. A value-added reseller, Disc Direct also provides service and support for 3D printers.

"Nexa3D's products are an excellent fit for our client base owing to their speed, precision, scalability and automation all of which offer significant competitive advantages," said Maximilian Neck, Head of 3D Printing, Disc Direct. "We believe that the company, their vision for the future, their talented team, and their focus on quality and customer support not only make Nexa3D a complement to our strategy of providing the best 3D printing solutions on the market, but also make the company an essential part of our strategy for the future."

"We are pleased and honored to work with a respected name in industrial-grade additive manufacturing like Disc Direct," said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman CEO of Nexa3D. "The German-speaking markets Disc Direct serve are a crucial part of our European penetration strategy, and I have no doubt that our newest partner's reach and expertise will help us realize fast and significant results."

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About Disc Direct

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Karlsbad, Germany, Disc Direct is a leading specialty distributor of graphic design peripherals and software. The company's subsidiary, ProductionToGo, is a certified 3D printing specialist for industrial and professional 3D printing solutions. The company's offering of high-quality, high-speed 3D printing hardware and software includes SLS, SLA, DLP, FDM and Continuous LSPc-based solutions, and is complemented by an extensive range of services. For more information, please visit www.production-to-go.com.

