Technavio analysts forecast the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing integration of last-mile delivery (LMD) models with CEP companies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global courier, express, and parcel market 2018-2022. Logistic vendors are increasingly integrating LMD models to their services to cater to the growing demand for CEP services. LMD allows CEP companies to provide regular delivery, same-day delivery, instant delivery, and other value-added services.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global courier, express, and parcel market is the FTAs encouraging CEP investments in emerging economies:

Courier, express, and parcel market: FTAs encouraging CEP investments in emerging economies

The global CEP industry is primarily driven by the growing international trade, which is spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various free trade agreements. In many countries, the government has established special economic zones (SEZs), free trade zones (FTZs), and export processing zones (EPZs) to subsidize manufacturing and export companies. Several emerging countries are planning FTAs with other countries, which will enable logistics and transportation companies to improve their profit margins.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Technology innovation in the CEP industry is driving the market to a new growth orientation. The most common technologies being used in the CEP industry are GPS, bar-coding, MIS, 3D printing, robotics, RFID, warehouse management software, and transportation management software. Such technological investments will fuel the growth of the CEP market during the forecast period."

Courier, express, and parcel market: Segmentation analysis

The global courier, express, and parcel market research report provides market segmentation by customer type (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. The CEP market in APAC is driven by an increase in trade from China, India, and Japan, especially in the B2C segment, and the growth of the e-commerce industry in the region.

