Alltemp, Inc.: Alltemp M Refrigerant saves 21% in Energy Costs vs existing Refrigerant for Major Tool Manufacturer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTMP), a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerants designed to save on energy costs, announces that its alltemp M refrigerant was tested at Klein Tools and demonstrated an estimated savings of 21% in energy costs over the existing competitor's refrigerant. Alltemp M replaces R-22(Freon), 404A, 407A and 407C. This version of alltemp refrigerant used in the Klein Tools test focused on providing savings for HVAC (i.e. Comfort cooling).

The EPA's ruling for R22 being phased out began decades ago, but the final ban is looming in 2020. This has created a significant opportunity for Alltemp Solutions as its alltemp M refrigerants are specifically designed to be a replacement for Freon, as well as three other refrigerants. Companies can use alltemp M to replace R22 without the need to purchase new refrigeration equipment, and in nearly all cases, use an alltemp refrigerant that actually saves in energy use thus paying for itself over time. The typical ROI is within 12 months.

Klein Tools is taking a proactive approach to evaluate refrigerant alternatives that are both safe for the environment and reduce energy usage. Its manufacturing facility in Mansfield, TX was tested, and an order was placed for the entire facility to use in fifteen (15), 20-ton Lennox package units. Other facilities owned by Klein Tools use R-410A. Once Alltemp completes development of its replacement for R-410A, Klein Tools will evaluate data to determine if that product is suitable for its other facilities.

The alltemp refrigerants are marketed as an "Energy Savings Solution" due to proven savings over use of existing refrigerants, and as a "Green" refrigerant since it carries the lowest Global Warming Potential (GWP) of any non-flammable alternative. Additionally, alltemp refrigerants are EPA approved, and meet or exceed U.S. and international environmental requirements.

Other Testing and Case Studies:

Alltemp, Inc. has conducted numerous tests through third party testing facilities and direct pilot tests. The data is extraordinary and further substantiates the value to its refrigerants:

ANSI-ASHRAE 97 report prepared by Intertek which shows negligible wear on copper, aluminum, and steel and no degradation in alltemp in a 20 year simulation test

AHRI 210/240 test report comparing alltemp-M vs. R-404a. This report was prepared by the utility accredited Applied Research Laboratories located in Miami, FL. The results show 25% savings for alltemp-M over R-404a without any loss in capacity. In our R-404a replacement field tests after alltemp-M has had an opportunity to cycle for 24 hours; a 35%+ reduction in kWh is realized. This test motivated ComEd, the 3rd largest utility, to conduct an alltemp pilot on walk-in coolers/freezers with Marriott, Hyatt, Taco Bell, and Burger King resulting in custom incentives being offered.

AHRI 210/240 test report comparing alltemp-M with R-22. The results show significant energy savings with increased capacity.

M-TriGen, Inc: Manufacturer of co-generation systems in Houston, TX, we installed our alltemp-L in a Sunair 4 ton, R134a compressor and were able to show a 17% increase in compressor capacity.

Chuck-e-Cheese's: Installed alltemp-M in a 12.5 ton, R22 HVAC system that conditioned the dining space of a restaurant in Grapevine, TX. Through a combination of reduction in compressor amperage and increased compressor capacity, alltemp-M provided a reduction in energy consumption of 33%.

Plastic Components: Installed in a 25 ton, R22 air-cooled process water chiller for a plastics manufacturing facility in Germantown, WI. alltemp-M was able to reduce kWh consumption by 34%

A case study for over two years at The W Hotel in Chicago was completed on its 200-ton chiller and demonstrated that alltemp-L realized 40% energy savings per year over previously used refrigerant.

Test results with partners in India and Australia are anticipated shortly.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemp refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

