

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.0 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $23.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.5 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.8% to $647.2 million from $392.8 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $30.5 Mln. vs. $33.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $647.2 Mln vs. $392.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2.48 to $2.50 Bln



