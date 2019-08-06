

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation slowed in July after rising in the previous month, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than 0.85 percent in June.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core CPI rose 0.34 percent year-on-year in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in June.



Data also showed that the wholesale price index rose 3.4 percent annually in July, following a 2.07 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.55 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX