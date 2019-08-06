sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,38 Euro		+0,295
+3,25 %
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,365
9,385
13:40
9,37
9,39
13:40
06.08.2019 | 13:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 /The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated August 6th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and an increased target price of 12.00 EUR (previously 10.00 EUR).

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, August 6th, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/554792/BVB-share-Bankhaus-Lampe-confirms-buy-recommendation-and-increases-target-price-to-1200-EUR


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta