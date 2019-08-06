The average price guaranteed to the winners of the tender's sixth window is €64/MWh. For installations above 5 MW, the price is €59.5/MWh, which is higher than the fifth window.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of the Ecological and Solidarity Transition has published a list of winning projects for the sixth round of the government's multiyear tender for the development of utility-scale solar plants. A total of 107 projects, with a combined capacity of 858 MW, was assigned through the procurement exercise. In terms of geographical distribution, projects are not concentrated only in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...