

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $820 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $500 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.87 billion from $5.64 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $5.87 Bln vs. $5.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $5.20



