AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 05/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.9792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5795011 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 15828 EQS News ID: 852563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 06, 2019 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)