AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 05/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 276.9912 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12318 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 15827 EQS News ID: 852561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2019 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)