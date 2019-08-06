Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Announces Termination of Intended Hemp Sale

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Eviana Health Corporation (the "Company") (CNSX:EHC)(OTC PINK:EVNNF) announces the termination of its intended hemp sale to ICC International Cannabis Corp. as announced by the Company on February 25, 2019. The Company remains open to any potential future transaction.

About Eviana Health Corporation

The Company was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams, products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eviana Inc., an Ontario corporation, holds certain assets in Serbia relating to the cultivation of industrial hemp plant oil for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry, and has access to a significant grower/supplier of cannabinoids.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's publicly filed disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or - 2 - management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

