The global cardiac POC testing devices market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005426/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cardiac POC testing devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The number of CVD cases has been growing significantly over the years, owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, lack of physical activity, alcohol and tobacco intake, and high level of cholesterol in the blood. All these factors are contributing to the increasing demand for cardiac POC testing for the diagnosis of various diseases associated with CVD.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in diagnostics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cardiac POC testing devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market: Technological Advances in Diagnostics

There have been significant developments in the diagnostic landscape over the years, which includes portability of devices, increasing test menus, and the rising adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices. Moreover, several hospitals and clinics across the world have switched from conventional testing methods to POC testing owing to its improved efficiency and faster turnaround time. Thus, continuous innovations in diagnostics are expected to fuel the growth of the cardiac POC testing devices market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the technological advances in diagnostics, other factors such as the advent of wearable devices, and the increasing online presence of vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the cardiac point of care testing devices market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cardiac POC testing devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cardiac POC testing devices market worth by end-user (hospitals and laboratories, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory centers and physicians' clinics), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the cardiac POC testing devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to factors such as the presence of established vendors, and the availability of a wide variety of cardiac POC testing devices.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005426/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com