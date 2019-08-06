Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Brings Podcasts to Deezer with New Partnership

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, today announced a new global partnership to distribute Libsyn hosted podcasts on Deezer, the global music streaming service.

With this partnership, Deezer users will be able to access over 62,000 active podcasts, totaling over 4.9 million individual episodes, currently hosted by Libsyn. Over 28,000 podcasts are currently available on Deezer, with hundreds created in-house as part of its Deezer Originals series. Deezer also offers its 14 million active users, across 180 countries, over 56 million music tracks, providing the largest and most diverse global music streaming catalog on any device.

"We are very excited to work with Deezer and further grow the global audience for podcasts hosted with Libsyn," said Rob Walch, V.P. of Podcaster Relations, Libsyn. "The Deezer partnership will make it even easier for listeners to consume great podcasts directly on a streaming service they already use."

Currently, the Libsyn network reaches over 111 million monthly unique audience members. Libsyn has created a custom destination for Deezer that allows podcasters to control the timing and number of episodes they release to the Deezer audience, including the ability to provide exclusive content to Deezer. Using Libsyn's powerful audience analytics platform, podcasters will be able to gauge the size and unique geographic location of audiences consuming their content.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication ("Libsyn") is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 4.9 Million media files for more than 62,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps, and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us at libsyn.com.

About Deezer:

Deezer connects 14 million monthly active users around the world to 56 million tracks. Available in over 180 countries worldwide, Deezer gives instant access to one of the largest and most diverse global music streaming catalog on any device. Deezer is the only music streaming service with Flow, the unique mix of all your old favorites and new recommendations in one ever-changing stream. Based on an intuitive, proprietary algorithm and created by people who love music, it's the only place to hear all your music back-to-back with fresh discoveries tailored to you. Deezer is available on your favorite device, including smartphone, tablet, PC, laptop, home sound system, connected car or smart TV.

Making music happen since 2007, Deezer is a privately held company, headquartered in Paris with offices in São Paulo, Berlin, London, Miami, Dubai and around the world. Deezer is available as a free download for iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows devices or on the web at deezer.com. For the latest news on Deezer go to Deezer.com/company/press.

