KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Launches New Division to Connect CBD Network to National Retail Chains

Expanding the platform by adding Retail Services division with experienced team will facilitate partnerships with large scale go-to-market operations focused on CBD mass distribution

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), announced the creation of their new Retail Services division. The new business unit will focus on providing comprehensive retail solutions, through strategic partnerships with best-in-class sales agencies, to leading CBD brands. KushCo's retail services division will focus on industry education and compliance, as well as building distribution networks of CBD brands across conventional retail channels. With Retail Services' experienced leadership optimizing growth opportunities, this division will expand the Company's platform and fuse two industries that have historically operated independent of each other.

In his position as Vice President of Retail Services, Ryan Savage will oversee sales agency partnerships, including C.A. Fortune, a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency focused on lifestyle brand partnerships. In addition, he will manage the expansion of CBD into the retail space across all channels, driving sales through management of brands, brokers and customers to increase distribution and revenue growth. Ryan Savage has spent the past 15 years gaining knowledge of multiple aspects of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. He has worked with many diverse, major retailers including Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Target, Amazon, and Kroger, in both a branded and private label capacity.

As the Director of Retail Services, located in Chicago, Julie Andler will also assist in managing the partnership with C.A. Fortune. Ms. Andler's main objectives in this role will be to penetrate retail channels with CBD brands under the KushCo portfolio, driving distribution and revenue growth. Her responsibilities will include developing deep and trusted customer relationships, provide effective insight and strategic direction to our partners and drive brand initiatives to expand KushCo's company portfolio and grow revenue. Ms. Andler has over a decade of experience in retail analytics with a strong track record of delivering data-driven results and developing long-term customer relationships.

"The maturation of the cannabis industry has opened up countless avenues for business development across the industry's supply chain. The additions of Ryan and Julie, two performance-driven individuals with track records of developing strong working relationships with their clients, will provide the additional strength we need to continue servicing our customers at the highest level," said Jason Vegotsky, CRO and President of KushCo Holdings. "The cannabis industry continues to scale at an ever-increasing rate and we are excited to be adding two seasoned CPG sales veterans with analytical and customer-centric backgrounds to our team."

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and Inc. Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "expect," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward- looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com.

