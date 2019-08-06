The global affinity chromatography reagents market is expected to post a CAGR close to 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Manual procedures in protein purification and production techniques are labor-intensive and time-consuming. Thus, manufacturers are offering automated solutions to perform affinity chromatography. These advanced systems consisting of instruments and reagents have led to the emergence of fast reliable, and cost-effective protein purification techniques that have high analytical precision and high quantitative recovery. Moreover, automation helps in significantly reducing the time in affinity tagged protein purification procedures. A reduction in time is achieved without compromising the quality and purity standards through automated processes. Thus, end-users are upgrading the existing system with advanced automated affinity chromatography systems, thereby driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for purification in immunotherapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global affinity chromatography reagents market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market: Increasing Demand for Purification in Immunotherapies

Affinity chromatography is mainly used for protein purification process that involves the isolation of single or multiple types of proteins from the complex mixture composed of tissues, cells, or organisms. The procedure offers high selectivity and purity, which ensures high resolution and high intermediate capacity. Purification using affinity chromatography offers purity level and helps end-users comply with quality regulations. The rising demand for affinity chromatography has increased the consumption of reagents, specifically in immunotherapy procedures that use antibodies for treatments. Moreover, the growing focus on the development of advanced therapeutic procedures such as adoptive cell transfer immunotherapies and checkpoint inhibitor has increased the use of affinity chromatography.

The focus on the development of immunotherapeutic procedures for treating cancers has also increased after the recent US FDA approval for immunotherapy for treating CD19 positive hematological cancers in May 2018. Thus, a rise in the number of procedures has increased the demand for affinity chromatography procedures for purification and reagents.

"Apart from the increasing demand for purification in immunotherapies, the use of affinity chromatography in the manufacture of vaccines and the increasing focus on advanced, faster, and cost-effective purification technologies are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global affinity chromatography reagents market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in outsourcing of pharmaceutical production to the region.

