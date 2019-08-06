Advancements for Global Oncology and Cancer Drugs Market Expected to Show High Growth Potential

PALM BEACH, Florida, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an industry report, the global oncology/cancer drugs market (which was valued at $97,401 Million in 2017) is estimated to reach at $176,509 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. By all accounts, the last few years have seen great strides in diagnosing and treating various types of cancer. Much attention has been focused on and will continue to be on 'targeted therapies'. The National Cancer Institute/NIH says that targeted therapies are currently the focus of much anticancer drug development. That is because other treatments (such as chemotherapy) 'attack' all abnormal cells not just the ones that are cancerous. Targeted therapies do not attack all cells, According to another market report which focused on targeted therapies, further defined the difference: "Cancer is a disease, which involves the abnormal growth of cells that results in the formation of a tumor. However, benign tumors are not cancers, (Targeted)immunotherapy drugs are widely accepted as an ideal treatment option as these drugs are potentially harmless to the other living cells of the body which makes them less toxic as compared to other modes of cancer therapies. Moreover, continuous efforts in R&D to design and develop new immunotherapeutic for the treatment of various cancer types serves as a key factor for the growth of the oncology/cancer drugs market." Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP).

That is one of the main reasons why the target markets have grown and will continue to grow in the next several years. The industry report projected that: the targeted therapy segment occupied the largest oncology/cancer drugs market share in 2017. This is due to the ability of targeted therapies to kill only malignant cells, higher efficacy and higher survival rates associated with their use. The immunotherapy segment is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 10.4%." It concluded: "High market growth potential in developing nations, rise in number of pipeline products, and upsurge in demand for personalized medicines are expected to create new opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. However, adverse effects associated with the use of cancer drugs and high costs related with cancer drug development are the major factors that impede the growth of the market."

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) BREAKING NEWS: Moleculin Biotech, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, today announced that a paper entitled "Immunological Reprogramming in the CNS Tumor Microenvironment and Therapeutic Efficacy of Radiotherapy with STAT3 Blockade" will be presented at the Inaugural Conference on Brain Metastases, in New York City, August 16-17, 2019.

"As the scientific community is increasingly focused on the potential of STAT3 inhibition for the treatment of cancer, this is a very timely discovery," Walter Klemp, Moleculin's Chairman and CEO, remarked. "Dr. Martina Ott, of MD Anderson Cancer Center, will be presenting the findings of research she conducted in collaboration with Dr. Amy Heimberger (the Principle Investigator of the current investigator-initiated clinical of WP1066 for brain tumors) in combining WP1066 with radiation therapy in glioblastoma animal models. One of the findings of her research that is especially encouraging is that immune-competent mice treated with both radiation and WP1066 developed an immunological memory that enabled them to prevent regrowth of the tumor after these tumor cells were reintroduced. The result was the development of long-term survivors, leading to an increase in overall survival in these models. Of note was that mice with a compromised immune system did not show this effect."

Dr. Sandra Silberman, Moleculin's Chief Medical Officer for New Projects, commented: "Making any kind of impact in treating glioblastoma is exciting, and we think Dr. Heimberger's findings will have a profound impact on understanding the role of STAT3 inhibition, as well as help focus our continued development of WP1066 in this disease. This study was also particularly interesting because it showed the most robust immunological responses were located in the CNS (Central Nervous System) tumor microenvironment rather than peripheral non-tumor tissue. Importantly, the study indicated that the combination of STAT3 inhibition with whole brain radiotherapy had the capacity to enhance the therapeutic effect against established tumors based on immunological competence. We're now very eager to explore this potential in human clinical trials." Read this and more news for MBRX at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mbrx/



Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) recently announced positive results from its Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of AK002 in patients with eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic gastroenteritis. All AK002 dose arms showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefits compared to placebo on all prespecified primary and secondary endpoints, including gastrointestinal tissue eosinophil counts and patient reported disease symptoms. Statistically significant differences in patient symptoms between the active and placebo groups occurred one day following AK002 administration. In addition, patients with comorbid eosinophilic esophagitis treated with AK002 experienced statistically significant decreases in esophageal eosinophil counts and substantial reductions in patient reported dysphagia symptoms.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, recently announced that it recently met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and reached agreement to submit additional non-clinical information in connection with the FDA's ongoing review of the Company's New Drug application (NDA) for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. The FDA has informed the Company that the planned submission of this additional information constitutes a major amendment to the NDA, resulting in a three-month extension of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date to December 27, 2019 in order to provide time for a full review of the submission.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, recently reviewed recent progress in the business and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"In the second quarter, we took important steps towards finalizing the design of the registration study for mirvetuximab soravtansine in folate receptor alpha (FRa)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, prioritizing our portfolio of earlier-stage product candidates, and extending our cash runway with the completion of our operational review," said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the back half of 2019, we plan to meet with regulators regarding the final design of the registration study for mirvetuximab with the goal of initiating enrollment by end of year. Additionally, we look forward to presenting the full FORWARD I data and initial FORWARD II triplet data evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with carboplatin and Avastin (bevacizumab) at ESMO."

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) and Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, are pleased to announce today that Endo International plc's subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into definitive agreements with Helsinn to register, commercialize, and distribute Pracinostat on an exclusive basis in Canada upon receipt of the required regulatory approval.

Under the terms of the agreement, Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for the registration, distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities in connection with Pracinostat in Canada. Helsinn will be responsible for supplying the drug to Paladin and will retain all international development rights, including clinical development activities.

