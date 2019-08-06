ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 6
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABSUE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
August 6, 2019
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Neil
|Last Name(s)
|Carson
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£23.26
|Volume
|16,000
|Total
|£372,160
|Date of transaction
|August 6, 2019
|Place of transaction
|London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
