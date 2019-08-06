Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "XPHY".

"Trading on the CSE is a significant corporate milestone on our way to becoming a major player in the next wave of cannabis investment opportunities," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto. "With XPhyto's recently announced German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence and its certified R&D processing and formulation capability coming online in Canada, the XPhyto team is strongly positioned to execute on its corporate strategy over the coming year."

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a science-based cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and emerging European markets. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Germany including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers

CEO & Director

+1.780.818.6422

info@xphyto.com

www.xphyto.com

Robert Barth

VP European Corporate Development

+49 8331 99481 10

info@xphyto.com

www.xphyto.com

Forward looking statements

