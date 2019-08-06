Australian renewables developer Windlab has connected and energized its landmark energy park in northern Queensland, comprising 43 MW of wind, 18 MW of solar and a 4 MWh battery.Following months of connection delays, renewables developer Windlab has announced that its landmark energy hub in the Australian state of Queensland has been connected to the grid. The Kennedy Energy Hub is first major grid-scale project in Australia to combine wind, solar and storage. Construction of the Kennedy hub - combining 43 MW of wind, 15 MW of solar and a 2MW/4MWh Tesla battery - was completed in December. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...