The projects will be tendered under single-round competitive bidding processes, supervised by the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction.The European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBDR) is seeking consultants to set up tenders for five large-scale PV projects in Armenia. The selected consultants will support the Armenian authorities on the sizing and composition of five sites that have been shortlisted for the projects, with each covered by a single competitive bidding process. The winners will also be expected to update the existing feasibility studies for each of the shortlisted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...