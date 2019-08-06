Who
IoT Futurists, The IoT Thought Leadership Board, is a group of the industry's top IoT experts and forward-looking Thought Leaders. It works with IoT vendors, service providers and the media to mentor them on, and develop business strategies for, the next wave of IoT growth opportunities.
IoT Futurists is accepting applications for a few additional seats on The IoT Thought Leadership Board. Thought leaders will be hand-selected.
Interested candidates can apply for a position on the IoT Thought Leadership Board by filling out the form HERE. Applicants will provide background information, areas of specialization and willingness to provide introductions, expertise and feedback to new or growing IoT businesses.
The IoT Thought Leadership Board, a lineup of C-level executives, will provide insight and perspective on the future shape of the IoT as its impact deepens. Global in nature, these futurists are true far-sighted and prescient Thought Leaders who through media interviews, speaking and influence will talk to their own predictions and passions in the IoT. The visionary advisors will help shape the conversation through the identification of trends and issues the world will be facing after the IoT is fully deployed.
