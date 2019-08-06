Yellowfin Named Leader in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business Intelligence

Yellowfin named Leader in the use of AI enablement for BI as it featured nine of the ten AI-enabled capabilities evaluated in the research report by EMA

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has been named Leader by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in the research report 'Innovation in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business Intelligence'. EMA selected Yellowfin as an innovation leader as the analytics suite featured eight of the ten AI-enabled capabilities evaluated in the report and best aligned with today's customer priorities and pain points.

"With the threat of digital disruption and the current speed of innovation, there is an urgency to expand and accelerate analytic value creation," said John Santaferraro, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates. "Leaders with aspirations to become insight-driven organizations must deploy AI-enabled business intelligence to drive competitive advantage, increase the rate of innovation, and scale up analytic impact."

Yellowfin delivers the only analytics suite that offers industry-first automated analysis and cross-vendor storytelling, as well as industry-leading collaboration.

80 percent of survey respondents saw an increase in the rate of innovation as a result of AI-enabled analytics. EMA states, "The opportunity for innovation is the #1 value being created using AI in analytics and data platforms." Businesses also saw savings of five to 12 hours per person weekly with AI-enabled analytics. Yellowfin being named a Leader in the EMA report demonstrates the vendor's ability to deliver these tangible business results.

Commenting on their use of AI and ML in analytics, 80 percent of report participants stated they "use AI or ML to assist human interaction with data in business intelligence tools" and 57% answered, "Use AI or ML to automate insight discovery in business intelligence tools." With Yellowfin delivering Assisted Insights to assist data interaction, automated insight discovery in the form of Yellowfin Signals , and its own natural language generated (NLG) explanation capability to assist understanding, the analytics suite has the capabilities most needed and used by businesses today.

"We are proud to once again be recognized for our continued innovation in of AI and ML-driven analytics," said Daniel Shaw-Dennis, SVP Strategic Marketing at Yellowfin. "Yellowfin continues to be a leader in the AI-driven analytics space and to deliver capabilities that provide tremendous value to our customers."

The full EMA report, 'Innovation in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business Intelligence', naming Yellowfin a Leader in AI enablement for BI can be downloaded here .

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is continually recognized as an innovator and is No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com