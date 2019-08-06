The global private cloud services market is expected to post a CAGR of about 24% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by TechnavioHowever, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005438/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global private cloud services market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Security and compliance concerns have been the primary reasons for unwillingness among organizations to adopt a public cloud solution. The adoption of private cloud has been increasing significantly as it offers a greater degree of security and control than a public cloud platform. As private cloud operates entirely within corporate firewalls, it provides the organization complete control over the entire backup process. Such security benefits of private cloud solutions are expected to increase its adoption during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing acceptance of private cloud in BFSI segment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global private cloud services market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Private Cloud Services Market: Increasing Acceptance of Private Cloud in BFSI Segment

Finance service institutions are increasingly adopting private cloud solutions due to their agility and cost-savings. Private cloud solutions help financial institutions reduce their CAPEX and focus on business transformation initiatives that increase organizational agility. Also, the need for data security and compliance with the changing regulatory environment is prompting financial institutions to adopt a private cloud. Thus, the increasing acceptance of private cloud is expected to be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing acceptance of private cloud in BFSI segment, other factors such as strategic partnerships and collaborations, and the emergence of hyper-converged cloud will have a significant impact on the growth of the private cloud services market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Private cloud services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global private cloud services market worth by service (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the private cloud services market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The dominance of private cloud services in North America can be attributed to the ease of virtualization, dynamic scaling, and the automation of administrative tasks through private cloud services.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005438/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com