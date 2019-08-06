Money-added Bryn's Poker Party tournaments to run in celebration

GGPoker Ambassador Bryn Kenney ascended to the top of the All-Time Live Tournament Money List, by winning £16,890,509 ($20,606,421) in the Triton Million tournament and taking his lifetime live earnings past $55 million.

GGPoker Ambassador Bryn Kenney at the Triton Million £1,050,000 poker tournament in London, England (Photo: Business Wire)

Kenney, who has represented GGPoker since March 2018, made sustained assaults on the all-time money list over the past number of years, consistently working his way higher on the back of massive results. These included capturing the 2019 Aussie Millions Championship, claiming multiple PCA titles and recording big results in various super high roller events.

GGPoker is celebrating Kenney's extraordinary achievements with Bryn's Poker Party, a series of money-added tournaments running from Sunday, August 11. A total of $5,500 (to mirror the $55m in earnings that it takes to top the all-time money list) will be added to four tournaments:

Bryn's Poker Party #1 $1 rebuy, $1,500 added Sunday, Aug 11 20:10 UTC

Bryn's Poker Party #2 $1 rebuy, $1,500 added Wednesday, Aug 14 20:10 UTC

Discord 5K $0.05 rebuy, $500 added Friday, Aug 16 21:00 UTC

Bryn's Poker Party #3 $1 rebuy, $2,000 added Sunday, Aug 18 20:10 UTC

GGPoker players can claim free $1 tickets to Bryn's Poker Party tournaments by posting messages of congratulations to Bryn via GGPoker's official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media channels. The most creative, funny and/or heartfelt messages and images that tag both GGPoker and Bryn will qualify for free tournament tickets.

"Bryn Kenney is a true poker inspiration; to top the all-time money list at such a young age is simply unprecedented," said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker. "When not crushing souls live, he's been helping us improve the GGPoker experience by refining our software and tournament offering. We hope that Bryn's Poker Party will allow as many players as possible to join us in saying thank you and well done to the poker world's number one!

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room's 200% First Deposit Bonus, worth up to $1,000 in bonus cash, and automatically join GGPoker's Fish Buffet loyalty programme, spinning for cash prizes each time they reach a new status level.

GGPoker on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ggpokerofficial

GGPoker on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GGPoker/

GGPoker on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ggpoker_official/

About GGPoker: GGPoker is the flagship poker room on the GGNetwork, the world's largest poker network. GGPoker offers a range of innovative games and features such as a progressive cash game jackpots, next-generation Rush Cash fast-fold poker, integrated staking, All-In Insurance and PokerCraft (an integrated tracking tool), all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. Find out more about GGPoker on Facebook and Twitter.

