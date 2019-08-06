

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to regain some ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 216 points.



Bargain hunting is likely to contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as traders pick up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages ended Monday's trading at their lowest closing levels in two months.



News the People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the Chinese currency at a stronger than expected level may also ease investor jitters.



A recent drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueled speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



After refusing to do so several times in the past, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin officially declared China a currency manipulator on Monday.



The Treasury Department said Mnuchin will subsequently engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions.



In a tweet this morning seemingly aimed at calming the markets, Trump claimed, 'Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!'



'We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!' he added.



Extending the sell-off seen over the past few sessions, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Monday. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages tumbled to their lowest closing levels in two months.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained substantially negative. The Dow plunged 767.27 points or 2.9 percent to 25,717.74, the Nasdaq plummeted 278.03 points or 3.5 percent to 7,726.04 and the S&P 500 dove 87.31 points or 3 percent to 2,844.74.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific climbed off their worst levels but still closed notably lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks are rebounding following the sell-off seen in the previous session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is bucking the uptrend and posting a modest loss, the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.20 to $54.89 barrel after tumbling $0.97 to $54.69 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after soaring $19 to $1,476.50 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.90 to $1,477.40 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.44 yen compared to the 105.95 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1181 compared to yesterday's $1.1203.



