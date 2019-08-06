Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.4259 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 269154 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 15866 EQS News ID: 852699 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2019 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)