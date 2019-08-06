The US business cycle remains healthy, despite being the longest in history. Personal consumption drives the expansion, supported by a strong labor market. Fed lowered interest rate to 2.25 %, in light of trade related uncertainty and downside risks to the outlook. There is no clear-cut monetary policy case for the Fed's mid-cycle adjustment, which remains ambiguous also within the FOMC. The US economy continues its longest expansion since the end of WW II, exceeding the Great Moderation (03/1991-02/2001) by two months. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has recently released its preliminary estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2019 (Q2 19) at 2.1 % (seasonally adjusted at annual rates). With GDP growth at 3.1 % in Q1 2019, the US economy has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...