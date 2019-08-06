The global post-production market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Digital technologies are fundamentally changing the traditional sequential approach to the post-production process. Digital transformation has become crucial as it helps in modifications and implementation of new business and operating models. Post-production digital transformation based on the cloud provides various advantages such as end-to-end solutions. Thus, digital transformation is expected to influence the post-production market over the next five years.

As per Technavio, the growth in digital marketing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global post-production market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Post-Production Market: Growth in Digital Marketing

Marketers are increasingly spending money on digital marketing as it allows them to improve customer engagement, increase brand awareness, and reach out to potential customers. Moreover, social media platforms are increasingly being used by marketers to promote their offerings through video advertisements. As visuals are the primary source of content across media networks, the growth of digital marketing will contribute to the revenues of the post-production market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growth in digital marketing, other factors such as the increasing popularity of VR and 360-degree video content, and the rise in adoption of partnership and acquisition strategies will have a significant impact on the growth of the post-production market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Post-Production Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global post-production market worth by application (movie, television, commercials, and online videos), and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

The North America region led the post-production market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the post-production market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as significant improvements in broadband penetration and Internet speed, and the growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors.

