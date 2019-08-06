

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $83.73 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $60.91 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $115.3 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $4.98 billion from $5.15 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $115.3 Mln. vs. $100.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $4.98 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX