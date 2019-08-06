NexusTek Names Bill Wosilius Chief Executive Officer

Tenured executive brings 20 years' IT services expertise and an extensive track record of accelerating growth and increasing profitability to award-winning MSP

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / NexusTek, a leading national provider of managed IT services, today introduced Bill Wosilius as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Wosilius replaces Mike Jenner, who vacated the position in order to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Wosilius brings more than 20 years' experience to NexusTek and an impressive track record of building successful IT services practices by accelerating growth and profitability.

Prior to joining NexusTek, Wosilius spent five years as Vice President and General Manager of Global Technology Management Solutions for Optiv Security, the world's largest pure-play cyber security systems integrator. Under his direction, the technology services line of business delivered solutions to over 5,000 clients, which included 70% of the Fortune 500, and executed 1,500 cyber technology projects per year while driving overall profitability for the business. During his tenure at Optiv, Wosilius grew the business both organically and inorganically, contributing to a highly successful recapitalization of the company with private equity firm, KKR.

From 2011 - 2013, Bill served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations at CoreSite, where he was responsible for all technology infrastructure, business applications, service delivery and other CIO functions for a $250M publicly-traded data center REIT. With Wosilius as one its top executives, CoreSite grew to become a national leader in the wholesale data center industry

"For an MSP like NexusTek, which offers an all-inclusive managed IT services portfolio in a national footprint, there is unprecedented demand from businesses across the country," said Bill Wosilius. "NexusTek is a nationally-recognized leader in managed IT that is uniquely positioned to provide businesses help in designing, deploying and managing their IT environments. Over the past year, I have watched NexusTek become a national platform that delivers best-in-class service to its clients, and I am honored to join this team."

NexusTek was recapitalized by leading North-American private equity fund, Abry Partners, in December 2017.

Brian St. Jean, partner at Abry, said in a statement, "We are thankful for the significant contributions Mike Jenner has made to help develop NexusTek into a leading, national MSP during his time as CEO, and are elated to have such an able and experienced successor in Bill Wosilius. His remarkable track record as a leader and executive, and substantial operational expertise will be invaluable to NexusTek as the company continues on its growth trajectory."

Wosilius began his two-decade-long career in IT services at Inflow, a national provider of data centers and managed IT services. Following the company's acquisition by SunGard Availability Services in 2005, Wosilius oversaw numerous SunGard/Inflow integration initiatives. In 2009, he took over as Vice President of Operations for Critigen, leading a $25M global IT outsourcing business.

During his time at Accuvant, a Denver-based cybersecurity services firm he joined in 2014, Wosilius, in conjunction with the Blackstone Group (BX), directed the services due diligence and integration with FishNet Security to create Optiv, which at the time, was the world's largest cyber private equity transaction.

"NexusTek has earned a reputation for providing small and medium-sized businesses with reliable, truly end-to-end outsourced managed IT services and an unyielding commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience," said Bill Wosilius. "The company's unyielding commitment to always delivering an exceptional customer experience has earned it a well-deserved reputation as a national leader."

Prior to his career in the IT services industry, Mr. Wosilius served for eight years as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force and received his Bachelor of Science in management from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

About NexusTek

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile and can address customers' unique IT needs.

NexusTek, the Channel Futures MSP of the Year, is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the Channel Futures 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change. Visit www.nexustek.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful media, communications, and business and information services sector focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since their founding in 1989, they have completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity, mezzanine or preferred equity investments. Currently, they manage over $5.0 billion of capital in their active funds.

