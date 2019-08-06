Poultry Feed Market to Reach $157.71 Bn, Globally, by 2023 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Poultry Feed Market by Feed Type (Complete feed, Concentrates, and Premix): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2023." According to the report, the global poultry feed market generated $114.99 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $157.71 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2023.

Surge in consumption of poultry meat and changes in consumption patterns drive the growth of the global poultry feed market. However, prices of poultry feed and prevalence of diseases from poultry hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in global population and rise in demand for fast food & processed food present new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5392

The Complete feed segment to maintain its lion's share by 2023

Based on products, the complete feed segment held the major share in 2018, accounting for more than 85% of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for animal protein and surge in poultry exports from Asia-Pacific. However, the concentrates segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2023. This is attributed to changes in food consumption habits and trend of vertical farming. The report also analyzes the premix segment.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities

Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly one-third of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2023. This is due to growth in population, social factors such as traditional poultry consumption patterns, and strong economic growth. The research also offers a detailed analysis on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5392

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Cargill Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Land O'Lakes, Inc., ADM Animal Nutrition, Alltech, J.D. Heiskell & Co., Perdue Farms Inc., Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc., Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., and Southern States Cooperative.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Protein Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg