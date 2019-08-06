The global plethysmograph market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The increasing prevalence of lung and vascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and a shift in focus towards early diagnosis are factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. There is a high demand for fast, easy, portable, and affordable diagnostic devices, such as POC diagnostics. This is expected to increase the demand for plethysmograph during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of next-generation plethysmographs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global plethysmograph market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Plethysmograph Market: Advent of Next-Generation Plethysmographs

The plethysmography market is witnessing the emergence of several next-generation plethysmographs. These plethysmographs are developed to avoid misinterpretation of test results caused due to the use of conventional plethysmograph. The next-generation plethysmographs are equipped with the latest hardware design and advanced software features to provide highly accurate results. Thus, the advent of next-generation plethysmograph will be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advent of next-generation plethysmographs, other factors such as the business expansion of key vendors in emerging markets, and the increasing preference for low-cost non-invasive diagnostics will have a significant impact on the growth of the plethysmograph market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Plethysmograph Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global plethysmograph market worth by application (adult and baby), end-users (hospitals, clinics, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the plethysmograph market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the plethysmograph market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of lung diseases and the increase in research and funding activities.

