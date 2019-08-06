Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Alexa Ranking Breaks 7,000 in U.S.A. Improves 59,650 Positions In The Past 90 Days Globally After Entering CBD Space

ATLANTA GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, has seen another significant improvement in its Alexa Ranking in the United States and Globally over the past 90 days. Globally, Findit.com has improved 59,650 positions to 55,026 from 114,676. This improvement on a global basis and in the United States is providing our members with more page views to their content that is posted through their Findit site(s). The Alexa ranking in the United States has seen an overall improvement in its ranking from 9,607 to 6,922 as of August 4th.

See Alexa chart on Findit.com http://www.alexa.com/comparison/findit.com

Alexa is owned by Amazon (AMZN).

Here are 3 new videos that went live this past week. The videos provide information on how individuals, general contractors, roofers and CBD business owners can utilize Findit to: reach more people, get more social engagement, increase the number of search results in search engines and improve the search engine position in Findit, Google, Yahoo and Bing.

CBD Business Owners

Benefits to Individuals That Use Findit

How General Contractors and Roofers can Benefit with Findit

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Findit is a great platform for our members that are looking for tangible results on the web. Overall, when members are actively posting through their Findit account we have seen an improvement in their overall indexing in search engines and an increase in the number of search results. By posting status updates either from the Findit website or from the Findit App, members can really reach more people with their message."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

